Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s Swift Response Saves Lives During Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s swift response saves lives during Eid

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrated outstanding performance during Eid-ul-Fitr, responding to 59 emergencies.

Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Malik Nek Muhammad Khan, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Ayaz Khan, and Regional Director Operations North Arshad Iqbal, the emergency teams provided swift assistance to those in need.

According to official data, Rescue 1122 dealt with 32 medical emergencies, 13 road traffic accidents, 12 fire incidents, and 2 miscellaneous recovery cases during the Eid holidays.

Unfortunately, one person lost his life in these incidents, while 49 others sustained injuries. The injured individuals were promptly transferred to various hospitals across Abbottabad for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and emergency response in the region.

Recent Stories

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

26 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

26 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

41 minutes ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

56 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

3 hours ago
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

7 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

14 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan