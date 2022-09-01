UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Abottabad Provided Assistance To People During August: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Rescue 1122 Abottabad provided assistance to people during August: Report

Emergency rescue service 1122 Abbottabad received 55801calls while needed assistance was provided to 558 people during last month of August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Emergency rescue service 1122 Abbottabad received 55801calls while needed assistance was provided to 558 people during last month of August.

According to monthly performance report, Rescue 1122 received 30955 calls during August among which 23288 were unnecessary.

The average response time of Rescue 1122 was 6 minutes and 15 seconds.

Rescue 1122 received emergency calls of 29 traffic incidents, 452 medical assistance calls, two fire eruption calls and 75 cases of recovery during different emergencies. As many as 196 patients were shifted to hospitals by referral ambulance service.

