Rescue 1122 activates Code - Red in the city to handle adverse situation during PDM public meeting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The 'Code Red' activated by Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 in the city to cope up the adverse situation on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting on November - 30 at Fort Qasim Bagh stadium.

The Code - red was imposed for 24 hours on November - 30 while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah has issued letter about imposition of Code-Red here on Sunday.

Dr Kaleem said 550 Rescuers would be deputed at Qasim Bagh stadium to handle any emergency-like situation.

100 motorbike ambulances and 27 van ambulances would remain present at the stadium. Similarly, two rescue vehicles and one recovery vehicle would also be there.

The rescue recovery plan has also been issued while rescuers and ambulances were also called from Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal districts to treat routine emergencies.

The rescuers and ambulances called from other districts would be deputed at emergency centres. The vacations of all rescue staff has also been cancelled, Dr Kaleemullah added.

