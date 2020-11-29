UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Activates Code - Red In The City To Handle Adverse Situation During PDM Public Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

Rescue 1122 activates Code - Red in the city to handle adverse situation during PDM public meeting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The 'Code Red' activated by Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 in the city to cope up the adverse situation on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting on November - 30 at Fort Qasim Bagh stadium.

The Code - red was imposed for 24 hours on November - 30 while District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah has issued letter about imposition of Code-Red here on Sunday.

Dr Kaleem said 550 Rescuers would be deputed at Qasim Bagh stadium to handle any emergency-like situation.

100 motorbike ambulances and 27 van ambulances would remain present at the stadium. Similarly, two rescue vehicles and one recovery vehicle would also be there.

The rescue recovery plan has also been issued while rescuers and ambulances were also called from Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal districts to treat routine emergencies.

The rescuers and ambulances called from other districts would be deputed at emergency centres. The vacations of all rescue staff has also been cancelled, Dr Kaleemullah added.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Van Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Bagh November Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

51 minutes ago

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

2 hours ago

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that ..

2 hours ago

UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from ..

2 hours ago

Commemoration Day celebrates UAE&#039;s noble valu ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.