Rescue 1122 Adds Three Private Ambulances Into Fleet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rescue 1122 adds three private ambulances into fleet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 on Monday added three private ambulances as part of its fleet to strengthen operations after registration and verification.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that district emergency officer Muhammad Bilal and Emergency officer operations Muhammad Arshad Khan examined the vehicles.

He informed that the vehicles were registered after the completion of all requirements.

Today, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr Kaleem Ullah disbursed the certificates among the owners of the ambulances, he said, and added that the ambulances would shift patients and bodies filling the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

No certificate would be issued to an ambulance which would not abide by the SOPs, he concluded.

