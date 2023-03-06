UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Administration Directs Owners Of Private Ambulances To Get Certificates

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Rescue-1122 administration directs owners of private ambulances to get certificates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (Rescue-1122) Dr Kaleem Ullah on Monday directed the owners of private ambulances to get their vehicles registered with Rescue-1122 and obtain certificates otherwise they would not be allowed to operate.

On Monday, the administration of Rescue-1122 awarded certificates to owners of three ambulances.

Similarly, some departments including Women University and others have also applied for certificates.

There is a special procedure for issuance of certificates to ambulances. Vehicles which meet the government's standards are being issued certificates, said Dr Kaleem Ullah. The owners of vehicles should obtain certificates as early as possible. Owners of non registered vehicles will face legal action.

Related Topics

Vehicles Women Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

28 minutes ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

43 minutes ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

43 minutes ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

43 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.