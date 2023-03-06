Rescue-1122 administration directs owners of private ambulances to get certificates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (Rescue-1122) Dr Kaleem Ullah on Monday directed the owners of private ambulances to get their vehicles registered with Rescue-1122 and obtain certificates otherwise they would not be allowed to operate.

On Monday, the administration of Rescue-1122 awarded certificates to owners of three ambulances.

Similarly, some departments including Women University and others have also applied for certificates.

There is a special procedure for issuance of certificates to ambulances. Vehicles which meet the government's standards are being issued certificates, said Dr Kaleem Ullah. The owners of vehicles should obtain certificates as early as possible. Owners of non registered vehicles will face legal action.