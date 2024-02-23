Rescue-1122 Advises Bikers To Install Antennas On Two-wheelers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 has advised the bikers to install a safety cable on their two-wheelers which will prevent the kite string from getting entangled in their necks
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 has advised the bikers to install a safety cable on their two-wheelers which will prevent the kite string from getting entangled in their necks.
A flexible antenna on the front mudguard or handle is all that is needed to prevent the lethal kite string from getting to the neck.
There have been a number of fatalities in the past due to metallic and glass-laced string getting caught around the necks of bikers and slitting their throats.
Rescue 1122 urged the bikers to install safety cables on the motorcycles while travelling.
The kite string will slip away instead of hurting the biker.
Rescue-1122 spokesman also appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites.
Citizens have given a mixed reaction to the idea of installing safety cable on motorbikes.
Recent Stories
Tunisian imam expelled by France
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses
DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction
Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched
PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods
DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza
Contraband seized at airport
Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested
UAE Consul General visits PU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction4 minutes ago
-
Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched4 minutes ago
-
PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody4 minutes ago
-
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM4 minutes ago
-
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods4 minutes ago
-
DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates4 minutes ago
-
Contraband seized at airport4 minutes ago
-
Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested4 minutes ago
-
UAE Consul General visits PU24 minutes ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degree25 minutes ago
-
Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive changing in population trends24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance reviewed24 minutes ago