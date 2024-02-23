Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Advises Bikers To Install Antennas On Two-wheelers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 has advised the bikers to install a safety cable on their two-wheelers which will prevent the kite string from getting entangled in their necks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 has advised the bikers to install a safety cable on their two-wheelers which will prevent the kite string from getting entangled in their necks.

A flexible antenna on the front mudguard or handle is all that is needed to prevent the lethal kite string from getting to the neck.

There have been a number of fatalities in the past due to metallic and glass-laced string getting caught around the necks of bikers and slitting their throats.

Rescue 1122 urged the bikers to install safety cables on the motorcycles while travelling.

The kite string will slip away instead of hurting the biker.

Rescue-1122 spokesman also appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites.

Citizens have given a mixed reaction to the idea of installing safety cable on motorbikes.

Related Topics

Punjab Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Tunisian imam expelled by France

Tunisian imam expelled by France

4 minutes ago
 UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

4 minutes ago
 DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offe ..

DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction

4 minutes ago
 Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

4 minutes ago
 PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custod ..

PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody

4 minutes ago
 Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

4 minutes ago
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling ..

Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods

4 minutes ago
 DC displeased over performance of price control ma ..

DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates

4 minutes ago
 Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

4 minutes ago
 Contraband seized at airport

Contraband seized at airport

4 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

4 minutes ago
 UAE Consul General visits PU

UAE Consul General visits PU

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan