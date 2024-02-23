Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 has advised the bikers to install a safety cable on their two-wheelers which will prevent the kite string from getting entangled in their necks.

A flexible antenna on the front mudguard or handle is all that is needed to prevent the lethal kite string from getting to the neck.

There have been a number of fatalities in the past due to metallic and glass-laced string getting caught around the necks of bikers and slitting their throats.

Rescue 1122 urged the bikers to install safety cables on the motorcycles while travelling.

The kite string will slip away instead of hurting the biker.

Rescue-1122 spokesman also appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites.

Citizens have given a mixed reaction to the idea of installing safety cable on motorbikes.