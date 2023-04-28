UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Advises Farmers To Adopt Preventive Steps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 has advised the farmers to adopt all possible preventive steps during wheat harvesting.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the farmers had been advised to adopt all possible preventive measures while harvesting and threshing their wheat crop.

To prevent burning of wheat crops due to accidental fires during the harvesting season, the farmers should take extra care and precautions to avoid fire incidents during wheat harvesting season, he said adding, never smoke cigarettes near standing wheat crop.

After wheat harvesting, wheat residues should not be burnt as there is a risk of catching fire to nearby standing wheat crops by setting fire to wheat residues, he said and informed that it is a crime to set wheat residue on fire.

Due to the fire incidents in wheat crop fields, the hard work of the farmers is lost. Every year such incidents are reported but most of the fire incidents are caused by cigarettes and human carelessness, he added.

In case of fire, it could be prevented from spreading further by plowing around the standing crops with a tractor, he said.

If any wheat crop catches fire, the farmers should immediately report on rescue helpline 1122 as timely response and assistance is possible only by reporting to Rescue 1122.

According to an agriculture expert, the farmers mostly lose over 10 per cent of their wheat produce due to different reasons. Therefore, they should adopt necessary measures strictly to save their produce from pre and post-harvest losses, he added.

He advised the growers to keep vigil eye on weather condition and in this connection, they should continuously listen to weather reports released on electronic and print media.

They should start harvesting and threshing their crops when the weather condition was predicted suitable for it. In case of rains, they should collect their harvested crops at a safer place. They should also use plastic sheets or tarpaulin to protect harvested crop or its produce during rain, he added.

He also advised the farmers to cover their mouths and noses with a cloth or mask while harvesting the crops.

They should also use new bags to store wheat produce besides conducting anti-germ and anti-virus sprays in their godowns, he added.

