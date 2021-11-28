UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Advises Not To Use Gas Compressors During Winter

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Rescue 1122 advises not to use gas compressors during winter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.

According to a survey conducted by APP, acute shortage of gas has made the lives of the people miserable. Mostly localities in Rawalpindi including Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhamial, Qasim Market, Satellite Town, Chur, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Pindora.

People belonging to different walks of life told APP that they could not afford to buy food from hotels at higher rates due to shortage gas.

The prices of wood, coal and kerosene oil are also high. "We have no option but to protest on roads against the non-availability of gas," they said. Amara Khan, a housewife, said that public is facing problems because of inefficiency of the government. "We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants.

The official of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) said that crackdown are being conducted at different localities and strict action is being taken against the violators adding that smooth supply of gas would be ensured.

Related Topics

Shortage Protest Sui Gas Oil Road Allahabad Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Buy Chur Rescue 1122 Gas Market Muslim From Government Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

21 minutes ago
 UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

51 minutes ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.