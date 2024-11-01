Rescue-1122 Also Participating In Anti-polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal has said that volunteers of Rescue-1122 are also participating in the anti-polio campaign across the district.
According to a Rescue spokesperson, DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal has said the rescuers and rescue guards of Sialkot are participating in the ongoing 5-day polio campaign across the country along with the district administration.
The personnel of Rescue-1122 and 20 Rescue guards, under the supervision of District Warden Jameel Janjua, will vaccinate children up to five years of age against polio at seven different places including Bilal Travels, Masjid Chowk, Weapon Stand, Lahore Coach Stand, Sublime Chowk Wazirabad Road, Doburji Chowk
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited the anti-polio vaccination campaign and administered polio drops to the children.
He appreciated the efforts of the rescuers and rescue guards and said that we all can achieve success in the mission of making Pakistan polio-free only together.
Rescue guards administered polio drops to 1158 children during the ongoing polio campaign, he added.
