Rescue-1122 Also Taking Part In Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Rescue-1122 also taking part in polio drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal has said that Rescue-1122 staff and rescue guards are also taking part in the district-wide polio drive.

According to a spokesperson, rescuers and rescue guards from Sialkot are participating in the five-day nationwide polio campaign along with the district administration.

Rescue 1122 personnel and 20 rescue guards, under the supervision of District Warden Jamil Janjua, are administering polio vaccine to children under five years of age at seven different places of Lorry Adda including Bilal Travels, Masjid Chowk, Wagon Stand, Lahore Coach Stand, Sublime Chowk Wazirabad Road and Doburji Chowk Daska Road.

During the first two days of the polio campaign, rescue workers vaccinated 654 children. The district emergency officer visited polio vaccination campus and administered polio drops to children.

