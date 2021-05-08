UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Ambulances Deployed At Pak-Afghan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Ambulances deployed at Pak-Afghan Border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 staff deployed at Pak-Afghan border in view of rise in Coronavirus, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmad said here on Saturday.

Ambulances and medical teams will be present at Central Command Torkham Health Check Post Dosti Hospital, Dr Khatir Ahmed informed.

He said, rescue personnel have been deployed to provide facilities to passengers coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham.

Coronavirus symptoms or suspects need to be safely transported to hospital in an ambulance, Dr Khatir Ahmed said, adding, the Rescue 1122 ambulances will also provide services in daily emergencies.

More Stories From Pakistan

