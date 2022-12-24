UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Ambulances Providing Emergency Care At Int'l Standard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Rescue 1122 ambulances providing emergency care at int'l standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 is providing emergency care/service to the citizens of the Federal capital round the clock through 12 medically well-equipped ambulances at international standards.

"The Service has so far rescued thousands of victims of road traffic accidents and medical emergencies while maintaining an average response time of 7 minutes in all parts of Islamabad," an official of Rescue 1122 told APP.

He said this is the most important function of Rescue 1122 as over 97 percent of emergency calls were related to Emergency Ambulance Service. It is the foremost responsibility of Rescue 1122 to provide first aid to the patients in emergency ambulances on the spot and thereafter, shift them to the nearest hospital in the capital.

The main beneficiaries of the Service have been the victims of road traffic mishaps and crashes, he added.

He concluded that Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) was initially started as an Emergency Ambulance Service on October 14, 2004, as a pilot project from Lahore. After the success of this pilot project, Emergency Ambulance Service was established in 12 major cities of Punjab and subsequently in all Districts of the province.

Islamabad Rescue 1122 is working here under the supervision of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

