Rescue 1122 Applauded For Efficient Services During Derajat Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 has been lauded for provision of exemplary medical services to people during the 36-day long Derajat cultural festival and the four-day Off-Road Jeep Rally that concluded peacefully.
According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122, several medical camps to raise public awareness about emergency services and ensure immediate medical assistance wherever needed were established at designated places.
The Rescue 1122 Control Room ensured efficient communication, excellent management, and rapid response during the rally.
Timely supply of medicines and emergency equipment from the district store, along with seamless logistics support, enabled the teams to provide on-site medical aid to over 54 injured individuals, while 10 critical cases were shifted to nearby hospitals.
Rescue 1122's recovery team successfully towed and relocated 42 vehicles, including government, private, and rally participants' cars, to safe locations from the challenging terrain.
On the 70-kilometer long, rugged, and demanding track of the off-road rally, Rescue 1122 deployed a fleet of 12 modern ambulances, 3 fire vehicles, 1 disaster response vehicle, 1 recovery vehicle, a water bowser, a pickup truck, 2 medical bikes, and 2 fire bikes.
More than 100 rescuers from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu actively participated and performed their duties with dedication throughout the four-day event.
Moreover, four tractors from the Agriculture Department were provided for recovery operations, while ambulances were also supplied to the Health Department.
The district administration extended full support to Rescue 1122 during the festival.
At the closing ceremony, Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, Minister of sports, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, and other officials commended the outstanding efforts of Rescue 1122.
They specifically acknowledged the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasih Ullah and his team's commitment to service.
He also announced that all rescuers who demonstrated exceptional performance during the festival would be awarded certificates of appreciation.
