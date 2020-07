Rescue 1122 appoints nine REOs, as many DEOs after promotion

After promotions of different officers into grade 19 and 18, Rescue 1122 Director General, Dr Rizwan Naseer posted nine Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) and as many District Emergency Officers ( DEOs) on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :After promotions of different officers into grade 19 and 18, Rescue 1122 Director General, Dr Rizwan Naseer posted nine Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) and as many District Emergency Officers ( DEOs) on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 informed that Dr Nattiq Hayyat was appointed REO Sahiwal, Dr Ejaz Anjumn in Multan, Dr Irshad- ul-Haq in DG Khan, Dr Kamal Abid in Gujranwala , Dr Faisal Mahmood in Sargodha, Dr Muhammad Ishfaq Faisalabad, Dr Azam in Lahore,Dr Abdul Sattar in Bahawalpur and Dr Abdul Sattar in Rawalpindi.

All these senior DEOs have recently been promoted to grade -19, she said adding that nine officers have also been deputed as District Emergency Officers after promotion in grade-18.

Dr Khalid Mahmood was posted DEO Khanewal, Dr Nayyar Alam Muzaffargarh, Engineer, Abur Rashid Khushab, Engineer Danish Khalil Vehari, Naeem Akhtar Sialkot, Naveed Iqbal Narowal, Ahmad Kamal Jhang, Ali Hussain Rawalpindi and Dr Adil Rahim, the spokesperson said.