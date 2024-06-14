Rescue-1122 Arrangements For Eid Days
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service [Rescue-1122] Faisalabad has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide the first aid and emergency services to people in the district during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
The Eid holidays for rescue staff have been canceled. In a media briefing on Friday, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that inspection teams had also been formed to inspect rescue posts.
The control room will also remain alert round-the-clock. The control room will monitor performance of the staff through recording software, vehicle tracking system, and cameras.
He said that 42 rescue posts had been set up at Eidgah, mosques, and recreational points in the district. Also, all ambulances, motorbike ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles will remain alert at the designated points. The DO Emergencies appealed to parents to avoid handing over keys of vehicles to underage children on Eid.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU tops global rankings for sustainable development8 minutes ago
-
IESCO detection teams catches 13,729 power pilferers8 minutes ago
-
Ceremony in Sargodha on World Blood Donors Day8 minutes ago
-
Child drowns in canal8 minutes ago
-
86th meeting of IUB syndicate held28 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest con man posing as law enforcement officer38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three cattle thieves38 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law in Nizampur48 minutes ago
-
JQMWA to set up 350 slaughtering points48 minutes ago
-
DC reviews monsoon preparation plan; asks line departments to remain high alert58 minutes ago
-
One killed, 5 injured in train-car collision58 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Medical College hosts Gaza Seminar, calling for remedial action1 hour ago