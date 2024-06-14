Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Arrangements For Eid Days

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rescue-1122 arrangements for Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service [Rescue-1122] Faisalabad has evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide the first aid and emergency services to people in the district during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The Eid holidays for rescue staff have been canceled. In a media briefing on Friday, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that inspection teams had also been formed to inspect rescue posts.

The control room will also remain alert round-the-clock. The control room will monitor performance of the staff through recording software, vehicle tracking system, and cameras.

He said that 42 rescue posts had been set up at Eidgah, mosques, and recreational points in the district. Also, all ambulances, motorbike ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles will remain alert at the designated points. The DO Emergencies appealed to parents to avoid handing over keys of vehicles to underage children on Eid.

