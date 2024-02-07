Rescue 1122 arrangements for polls reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Awais Babar on Wednesday said the comprehensive arrangements had been made to meet any emergency during general elections in the district.

He expressed these views during a visit to Rescue Station 11 and 33 city and inspected arrangements for tackling emergencies.

During the visit, he was briefed about matters about ongoing rescue activities, checked the attendance of staff and arrangements made for the polls.

He also inspected the cleanliness condition of vehicles and the equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He said that rescue service workers had been alerted, they would be available round the clock for meeting any emergency during the polls.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the station, adding staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He also awarded a cash prize to LTV Muhammad Ramzan for his best performance.