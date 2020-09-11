UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Arranges Awareness Rally To Highlight Importance Of First Aid

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rescue 1122 arranges awareness rally to highlight importance of first aid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 organized awareness rally in connection with world first - aid day which will be marked on September 12 (Saturday).

The rally led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah was taken out to sensitize citizens about importance of first aid.

Rescue 1122 had imparted training to about 40, 000 people about first aid and life saving principles during ongoing year 2020 across the district. The trained people could help to save lives in case of any emergency.

Rescue 1122 Multan had also saved lives by providing first aid to 153137 injured in various emergencies so far.

Speaking of this occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that every person of the society should get first aid training so that human lives could be saved by providing timely first aid to affectees in case of emergency.

The trained first aiders could be proved helpful in saving lives during any emergency.

Rescuers, Rescue volunteers and local people attended the rally.

It's pertinent to mention here that Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 is observing week long first aid and conducting various activities.

The seminar will be held at central station Rescue 1122 tomorrow on World first aid day and certificates also be awarded to Rescue volunteers.

APP /sak

