Rescue 1122 arranges events to celebrate Independence Day

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Wednesday arranged various events to mark the Independence Day.

Various events were held in District Office of Rescue 1122 Balambat. A flag hoisting ceremony was held and a smart contingent of Rescue 1122 presented salute.

Flag march was also organized that was participated in by rescue workers, personnel of police and locals.

District Emergency Officer, Sanaullah said that flag march was held to recall the matchless struggle of Muslim leaders for creation of separate homeland and to further promote and strengthen the bond of mutual love among people.