Rescue 1122 Arranges Events To Celebrate Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Wednesday arranged various events to mark the Independence Day.
Various events were held in District Office of Rescue 1122 Balambat. A flag hoisting ceremony was held and a smart contingent of Rescue 1122 presented salute.
Flag march was also organized that was participated in by rescue workers, personnel of police and locals.
District Emergency Officer, Sanaullah said that flag march was held to recall the matchless struggle of Muslim leaders for creation of separate homeland and to further promote and strengthen the bond of mutual love among people.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago