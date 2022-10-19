UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Arranges Fire Safety Training

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Rescue-1122 arranges fire safety training

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Wednesday arranged fire safety training for workers in Saif Textile Mills Gadoon

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Wednesday arranged fire safety training for workers in Saif Textile Mills Gadoon.

The training conducted by Emergency Officer, Adnan Habib was aimed to impart various techniques of fire safety to factory workers.

Trainers said that employing of these techniques would help reduce life losses and causalities due fire emergencies.

Rescue officials also inspected fire safety equipment and visited fire hydrants situated in the factory. Workers appreciated training workshop and suggested future training for awareness of workers in the factory.

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122 Saif Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Trump to testify in defamation case against rape a ..

Trump to testify in defamation case against rape accuser

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab inspects progress of High ..

Secretary Sports Punjab inspects progress of High Performance Center for Cricket ..

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds public hearing on draft indicative gen ..

NEPRA holds public hearing on draft indicative generation capacity expansion pla ..

2 minutes ago
 APC hosts farewell in honor of outgoing RPO

APC hosts farewell in honor of outgoing RPO

2 minutes ago
 Speakers call for focus on gender equality into re ..

Speakers call for focus on gender equality into recruitment promotion policies o ..

22 minutes ago
 Ration bags distributed among more 76,567 flood af ..

Ration bags distributed among more 76,567 flood affected families: Sindh Info Mi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.