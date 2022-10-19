Rescue-1122 arranges fire safety training

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Wednesday arranged fire safety training for workers in Saif Textile Mills Gadoon

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Wednesday arranged fire safety training for workers in Saif Textile Mills Gadoon.

The training conducted by Emergency Officer, Adnan Habib was aimed to impart various techniques of fire safety to factory workers.

Trainers said that employing of these techniques would help reduce life losses and causalities due fire emergencies.

Rescue officials also inspected fire safety equipment and visited fire hydrants situated in the factory. Workers appreciated training workshop and suggested future training for awareness of workers in the factory.