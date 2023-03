Rescue 1122 arranges fire safety training for staff of tehsil hospital Topi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) ::Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Training Wing here on Tuesday arranged a fire safety training and orientation session for paramedics and security staff of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Topi.

The training was conducted by District Emergency Officer Swabi, Rafiullah Marwat.

Trainers apprise hospital workers about methods to deal fire emergencies and procedures to reduce injuries and mortalities during any situation.

Workers were also informed about modern ways to douse and restrain fire from spreading besides first-state techniques. Exercise was also conducted to practically demonstrate fire safety procedures.

Hospital staff appreciated efforts of Rescue 1122 arranging orientation and training session suggesting holding of such events in future.