Rescue 1122 arranges firefighting, first aid training for police officials, cadets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Director General Rescue-1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmed, a series of first aid and firefighting training for the general public and forces was being conducted throughout the province.

As part of the series, a similar training session was organized at Police Training Center Kohat, where police officials and cadets were trained by the training wing of Rescue 1122 under the supervision of Acting District Emergency Officer Kohat, Muhammad Riaz Mehsud.

The director of the Police Training school thanked the rescue team and termed it a very good and imperative initiative to save precious lives during accidents, natural calamities, and terrorist attacks.

He suggested regular awareness sessions and similar training for the forces and the public.