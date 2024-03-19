Rescue 1122 Arranges Life Support Training For Police
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Tuesday arranged one-day first aid and lifesaving training workshop for personnel of Swabi Police.
A team of Rescue 1122 informed police about basic lifesaving and life support procedures.
The police force was also given training to manage choking hazardous and fracture management.
Deputy Superintendent Headquarters, Muhammad Iqbal appreciated management of Rescue 1122 for the training and said that it would enable police force to effectively manage situations during emergencies.
APP/soa/mds/
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for running fancy gambling in city6 minutes ago
-
Dera police committed to protecting citizens’ lives, property: DPO6 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul General calls on CM Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Major political parties fielded candidates for NA-44 by-polls7 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked7 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DG Agri Engineering Office7 minutes ago
-
Bye-election in two NA, two PK constituencies on April 21: ECP17 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Minister reviews development projects17 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Canadian Pakhtun community calls on KP Speaker17 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders' bail extended in corruption cases17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties23 minutes ago