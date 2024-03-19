Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Arranges Life Support Training For Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Rescue 1122 arranges life support training for police

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Tuesday arranged one-day first aid and lifesaving training workshop for personnel of Swabi Police.

A team of Rescue 1122 informed police about basic lifesaving and life support procedures.

The police force was also given training to manage choking hazardous and fracture management.

Deputy Superintendent Headquarters, Muhammad Iqbal appreciated management of Rescue 1122 for the training and said that it would enable police force to effectively manage situations during emergencies.

APP/soa/mds/

Related Topics

Police Swabi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

23 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

2 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

3 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan