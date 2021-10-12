Rescue 1122 arranges orientation training for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122, Nowshera Tuesday arranged orientation training for students in Govt. College of Management Sciences, Jalozai.

The training arranged on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122, Dr.

Khateer Ahmad was meant to apprise students and teachers about procedures to deal with emergencies incidents in an effective way.

Health professionals of Rescue 1122 informed the workers about new live saving techniques, basics of first aid and Basic Life Saving exercises. The administration of the college lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 team and suggested holding of same events in future.