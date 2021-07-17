UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Arranges Training For Health Staff Of Lucky Cement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:27 PM

Rescue 1122 arranges training for health staff of Lucky Cement

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Saturday arranged an orientation training for health related staff working in Lucky Cement Factory

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Saturday arranged an orientation training for health related staff working in Lucky Cement Factory.

The training arranged on the directives of Director Genera Rescue 1122, Dr.

Khateer Ahmad was to apprise health staff about procedures to deal emergencies to any untoward incidents in an effective way.

Health professionals of Rescue 1122 informed the workers about new live saving techniques, basics of first aid and Basic Life Saving exercises. Incharge heath division Lucky Cement lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 team and suggested holding of same events in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

