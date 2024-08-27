Rescue 1122 arranges training session at Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 here on Tuesday arranged training session in Aghos Center Gulabad to aware students about basic lifesaving and safety procedures.

District Emergency Rescue Officer, Sanaullah taught students about lifesaving techniques and procedures to meet emergencies.

The students were told about fire safety drills, safety plan during calamities, first aid and resuscitation methods and fracture management. A demonstration was also held to teach students about procedures required to transfer injured to hospitals.

Students appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 to train students in basic lifesaving techniques and suggested holding of such trainings in future.

