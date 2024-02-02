Rescue-1122 Attends 12,220 Emergency Calls Last Month
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad office responded to 12,220 emergency calls during the month of January.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting here on Friday said that Rescue-1122 assisted 11,454 people including 2162 in road accidents, 9120 medical, 130 fire eruption, 191crimes, 4 drowning cases, 4 building collapses and 609 miscellaneous emergencies.
The Rescue teams also provided first aid to 5,152 victims on the spot,while 5,452 were rushed to various hospitals in the district.
Emergency Officer (Operations) Engr. Tariq Mahmood, Incharge Control Room Ghulam Shabbir and other officers present on the occasion.
