Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exercise

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Attock carried out a flood preparedness exercise to review their response strategy and enhance operational compatibility in anticipation of the monsoon season and potential flood risks.

According to rescue sources, a district inspection team, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, visited the district control room to review flood preparedness and check equipment.

District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain briefed the team on flood preparedness, revised flood plans, and the functionality of flood-fighting equipment.

The team was informed that Rescue 1122 has prepared a flood response strategy, which includes providing operational and logistics support to flood-hit districts.

A specialized water rescue and flood-fighting team, equipped with six inflatable boats and engines, will be deployed to affected areas. Community emergency response teams have also been constituted to assist in flood relief efforts.

