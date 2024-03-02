Rescue 1122 Averts Major Tragedy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Rescue 1122 averted a major tragedy when a water tanker hit electric poles and gas pipeline in Gulzar e Quaid area here Saturday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Rescue 1122 averted a major tragedy when a water tanker hit electric poles and gas pipeline in Gulzar e Quaid area here Saturday.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place when a water tanker hit electric poles of high transmission line and putted the naked wires down on the road.
The tanker the hit the gas pipeline which resulted in gas leakage.
According to details, fire broke out in the gas pipeline which was timely extinguished by Rescue 1122 firefighters and prevented it from further spreading. The area was saved by the timely action of the Rescue personnel. Initially no casualty was reported.
The Rescue personnel cordoned off the area. Power and gas departments were also informed.
