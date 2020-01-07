UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Provided Emergency Services To 50,704 People In Year 2019

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur provided emergency services to 50,704 people in year 2019

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the performance report for the year 2019. According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 549,754 phone calls, of which 51,116 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the performance report for the year 2019. According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 549,754 phone calls, of which 51,116 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the site of emergency was 7 minutes. As many as 11,815 road accidents, 493 fire-related incidents, 4 incidents of wall or building collapse and 1027 fight incidents were reported last year.

Total 31,384 medical emergencies and 6389 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 50,704 people were rescued in the year, of which 17,990 were provided first aid on the spot while 31,486 were taken to hospital.

Total of 1228 on the spot deaths were reported in the year. As many as 9849 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur provided Basic Life Support and Disaster Management training to 39306 people from various walks of life during the year 2019.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur SITE Rescue 1122 2019 From

Recent Stories

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

2 minutes ago

Polling for district Bar Association RWP on Jan 11

2 minutes ago

PM is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of thi ..

9 minutes ago

Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing ..

6 minutes ago

Stephens blasts Brisbane organisers over 'respect' ..

13 minutes ago

PTA Cricket League (PCL) Held in Islamabad

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.