Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur provided emergency services to 50,704 people in year 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the performance report for the year 2019. According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 549,754 phone calls, of which 51,116 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the site of emergency was 7 minutes. As many as 11,815 road accidents, 493 fire-related incidents, 4 incidents of wall or building collapse and 1027 fight incidents were reported last year.

Total 31,384 medical emergencies and 6389 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 50,704 people were rescued in the year, of which 17,990 were provided first aid on the spot while 31,486 were taken to hospital.

Total of 1228 on the spot deaths were reported in the year. As many as 9849 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur provided Basic Life Support and Disaster Management training to 39306 people from various walks of life during the year 2019.