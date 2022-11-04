Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur receive 20,570 emergency calls in October: Report

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur control room received 20,570 phone calls in the month of October, of which 6,328 calls were related to emergencies and the average time to reach the site of emergencies was 7.9 minutes.

According to District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, there were 1,116 road traffic accidents, 29 fire incidents, 118 fighting incidents, 4,395 medical incidents, three drowning incidents, and 667 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur rescued 6,155 people in the last month, of which 2,736 people were given first aid and 3,339 severely injured people were were shifted to hospital after providing medical aid.

In October, 80 deaths were reported. Patient Transfer Service organized by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Region transferred 745 patients from Rural Health Centers to teaching hospitals of Bahawalpur.