Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 101559 calls in August 2021

BAHAWALPUIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 101559 phone calls during August 2021 of which 6051 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7 minutes. As many as 1056 road accidents, 36 fire-related incidents and 133 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 4158 medical emergencies, 5 incidents of drowning and 636 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in August 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 6808 people were rescued in the month, of which 3289 were provided first aid on the spot while 3356 were taken to the hospitals. A total of 163 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 601 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. rescue 1122 also provided services during Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day celebrations.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who were battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.