UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 101559 Calls In August 2021

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 101559 calls in August 2021

BAHAWALPUIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 101559 phone calls during August 2021 of which 6051 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7 minutes. As many as 1056 road accidents, 36 fire-related incidents and 133 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 4158 medical emergencies, 5 incidents of drowning and 636 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in August 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 6808 people were rescued in the month, of which 3289 were provided first aid on the spot while 3356 were taken to the hospitals. A total of 163 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 601 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. rescue 1122 also provided services during Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day celebrations.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who were battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur Independence August Rescue 1122 From Muharram

Recent Stories

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

16 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

9 seconds ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

11 seconds ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

12 seconds ago
 EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.