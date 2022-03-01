UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 14140 Calls In Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 14140 calls in Feb

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 14140 calls during February 2022 of which 5557 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 14140 calls during February 2022 of which 5557 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 9.3 minutes. As many as 943 road accidents, 36 fire-related incidents, and 55 fight incidents were reported last month.

Total 4004 medical emergencies, one incident of drowning, and 517 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in February 2022 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

The report further told that 5559 people were rescued, of which 2403 were provided first aid on the spot while 2996 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 160 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 571 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

