Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 calls in May 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 phone calls during May 2022 of which 6238 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Wednesday, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 8.6 minutes.

He informed that as many as 1179 road accidents, 73 fire-related incidents and 144 fight incidents were reported last month. Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur dealt with 4335 medical emergencies and 503 other rescue-related emergencies in May 2022.

The report further revealed that 6105 people were rescued in the month, of which 2475 were provided first aid on the spot while 3486 were taken to hospitals. A total of 144 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 571 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.