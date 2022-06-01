UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 20756 Calls In May 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 calls in May 2022

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 phone calls during May 2022 of which 6238 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20756 phone calls during May 2022 of which 6238 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Wednesday, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 8.6 minutes.

He informed that as many as 1179 road accidents, 73 fire-related incidents and 144 fight incidents were reported last month. Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur dealt with 4335 medical emergencies and 503 other rescue-related emergencies in May 2022.

The report further revealed that 6105 people were rescued in the month, of which 2475 were provided first aid on the spot while 3486 were taken to hospitals. A total of 144 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 571 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur May Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Second long march date to be announced after SC’ ..

Second long march date to be announced after SC’s verdict: Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes to compete in The World ..

Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes to compete in The World Games in USA

2 minutes ago
 US Vice President Harris Announces Global Water Se ..

US Vice President Harris Announces Global Water Security Action Plan

2 minutes ago
 Russian Cinemas to Receive State Support Amid Conc ..

Russian Cinemas to Receive State Support Amid Concerns on Mass Closures - Kremli ..

2 minutes ago
 Capital police arrests five criminals

Capital police arrests five criminals

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify inv ..

Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify investment avenues, promising exp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.