Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 241,252 Calls In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 calls in 2022

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 phone calls last year, of which 75,062 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 phone calls last year, of which 75,062 calls were emergency related.

According to last year's report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 8 minutes.

As many as 12,438 road traffic accidents, 591 fire incidents, one wall collapse incident, 3 cylinder blast incidents, 1,211 fighting incidents, 53,426 medical and 7,359 other rescue emergencies operation incidents were reported.

The report further told that Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Division rescued 73,835 people, of which 32,133 people received first aid on the spot while 40,198 were taken to hospitals. A total of 1,504 deaths were reported last year. As many as 8,224 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain said that the staff of Rescue 1122 would continue to perform their duties with the same passion in the year 2023.

