Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 26459 calls in June 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Baqer Hussain has said that the Bahawalpur control room received 26459 phone calls during the last month.

Out of which, 7257 were related to emergencies and the average time to reach the spot was 9.6 minutes.

He said that during June 2023, as many as 714 rescue emergency operations were conducted.

During the last month, 7068 people were rescued, 3395 people were given first aid, and 3572 seriously injured were shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid.

Rescue 1122 Patient Transfer Service organized by Bahawalpur Region is providing full services to the public.

Last month, 679 patients were transferred from rural centers to teaching hospitals under the Patient Transfer Service.