Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 26459 Calls In June 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 26459 calls in June 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Baqer Hussain has said that the Bahawalpur control room received 26459 phone calls during the last month.

Out of which, 7257 were related to emergencies and the average time to reach the spot was 9.6 minutes.

He said that during June 2023, as many as 714 rescue emergency operations were conducted.

During the last month, 7068 people were rescued, 3395 people were given first aid, and 3572 seriously injured were shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid.

Rescue 1122 Patient Transfer Service organized by Bahawalpur Region is providing full services to the public.

Last month, 679 patients were transferred from rural centers to teaching hospitals under the Patient Transfer Service.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Bahawalpur June Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

16 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

46 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

1 hour ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

1 hour ago
DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan