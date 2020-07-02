UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 43331 Calls In June 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 43331 calls in June 2020

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 43331 phone calls during June 2020 of which 3606 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 43331 phone calls during June 2020 of which 3606 calls were emergency related. According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 6.96 minutes.

He told that Rescue 1122 was actively participating in transferring of coronavirus patients to Civil Hospital. He told that firefighters of Rescue 1122 are spraying disinfecting sprays around the city on a daily basis to keep the city clean and safe from COVID 19.

He further revealed that as many as 844 road accidents, 53 fire-related incidents, and 119 quarrel incidents were reported last month.

Total 2135 medical emergencies, 10 incidents of drowning and 445 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in June 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 3500 people were rescued in the month, of which 1593 were provided first aid on the spot while 1726 were taken to hospitals. A total of 181 deaths were reported in the month. As many as 659 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

