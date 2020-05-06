Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 48086 calls in April: Report

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 48086 phone calls during the month of April in which 4605 calls were designated as emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 48086 phone calls during the month of April in which 4605 calls were designated as emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur, Baqir Hussain, the average time to reach the emergency spot was recorded as 7.21 minutes.

He told that Rescue 1122 was actively participating in transferring of coronavirus patients to Civil Hospital.

He told that firefighters of Rescue 1122 are spraying disinfecting sprays around the city on a daily basis to keep the city clean and safe from COVID-19.

He further revealed that as many as 814 road accidents, 50 fire-related incidents and 111 quarrel incidents were reported last month.

Total 3011 medical emergencies, five incidents of drowning and 614 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in April 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further said that 4486 people were rescued in the month, of which 1815 were provided first aid on the spot while 2553 were taken to hospital.

Total of 118 deaths were reported in the month. As many as 521 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.