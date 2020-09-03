UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 59959 Calls In August 2020

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:56 PM

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 59959 phone calls in August 2020 of which 4659 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 59959 phone calls in August 2020 of which 4659 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.60 minutes.

He said that Rescue 1122 was actively participating in transferring of corona virus patients to Civil Hospital.

He told that firefighters of Rescue 1122 were spraying disinfecting sprays around the city on a daily basis to keep the city clean and safe from COVID 19.

He further revealed that as many as 1059 road accidents, 30 fire-related incidents, and 114 quarrel incidents were reported last month.

Total 2803 medical emergencies, 11 incidents of drowning and 642 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in August 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

He further told that 5483 people were rescued in the month, of which 2527 were provided first aid on the spot while 2800 were taken to hospitals.

According to the report, a total number of 156 deaths were reported in the month.

As many as 644 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

Rescue 1122 also provided emergency services during Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haram.

Total 876 Azadaran were provided first aid while 14 severely injured were rushed to the hospitals.

