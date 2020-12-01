Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 62273 calls in November 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 62273 phone calls during November 2020 of which 4715 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Tuesday, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.1 minutes. As many as 1189 road accidents, 31 fire-related incidents and 73 quarrel incidents were reported last month.

Total 2941 medical emergencies, 2 incidents of drowning and 479 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in November 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4571 people were rescued in the month, of which 1857 were provided first aid on the spot while 2510 were taken to hospitals. A total of 204 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 639 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against COVID-19 pandemic.