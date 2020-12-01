UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received 62273 Calls In November 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 62273 calls in November 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 62273 phone calls during November 2020 of which 4715 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Tuesday, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.1 minutes. As many as 1189 road accidents, 31 fire-related incidents and 73 quarrel incidents were reported last month.

Total 2941 medical emergencies, 2 incidents of drowning and 479 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in November 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4571 people were rescued in the month, of which 1857 were provided first aid on the spot while 2510 were taken to hospitals. A total of 204 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 639 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur November Rescue 1122 2020 From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

26 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.