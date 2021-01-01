UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Received More Than 0.6 Mln Calls During 2020

Fri 01st January 2021

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 634,871 phone calls during the year 2020 of which 54,613 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 634,871 phone calls during the year 2020 of which 54,613 calls were emergency related.

According to the annual report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.4 minutes.As many as 11,992 road accidents, 467 fire-related incidents and 1188 quarrel incidents were reported during the year besides 7 incidents of building collapse and 2 cylinders blasts.Total 34307 medical emergencies,67 incidents of drowning and 6583 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt within the year 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 54,269 people were rescued during the year of which 22,066 were provided first aid on the spot while 30,130 were taken to hospitals. A total of 2011 deaths were reported during the year due to various incidents. As many as 537 coronavirus patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated front line workers of Rescue 1122 who were battling against COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

