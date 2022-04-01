Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 19646 calls in March 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 19646 phone calls during March 2022 of which 6103 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 19646 phone calls during March 2022 of which 6103 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 8.3 minutes. As many as 1281 road accidents, 42 fire-related incidents and 97 fight incidents were reported last month.

Total 4103 medical emergencies, one incidents of drowning and 580 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in March 2022 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 5951 people were rescued in the month, of which 2640 were provided first aid on the spot while 3196 were taken to hospitals. A total of 115 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents.

As many as 711 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.