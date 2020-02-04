Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 49642 calls in January 2020

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has received 49642 phone calls during the month of January 2020, out of which 4954 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has received 49642 phone calls during the month of January 2020, out of which 4954 calls were emergency related.

According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the average time of rescue team to reach the emergency spot was 7.38 minutes.

The rescue 1122 provided emergencies services to 886 road accidents, 33 fire-related incidents and 68 quarrel incidents in the last month, besides 3447 medical emergencies and 517 other rescue-related emergencies.

Report further told that 4837 people were rescued in the month, of which 1785 were provided first aid on the spot while 2879 were taken to hospital and around 894 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.