UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur Responded To 59540 Calls Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur responded to 59540 calls last month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur has received 59,540 phone calls during the last month of which 5147 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7 minutes.

As many as 1055 road accidents, 53 fire-related incidents and 123 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 3308 medical emergencies, 6 incidents of drowning and 602 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in June by Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4944 people were rescued in the month, of which 1936 were provided first aid on the spot while 2830 were taken to hospitals. A total of 178 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents.

As many as 573 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue-1122 who are battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur June From

Recent Stories

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

21 minutes ago

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

1 hour ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

2 hours ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.