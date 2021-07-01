Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur responded to 59540 calls last month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur has received 59,540 phone calls during the last month of which 5147 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7 minutes.

As many as 1055 road accidents, 53 fire-related incidents and 123 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 3308 medical emergencies, 6 incidents of drowning and 602 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in June by Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4944 people were rescued in the month, of which 1936 were provided first aid on the spot while 2830 were taken to hospitals. A total of 178 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents.

As many as 573 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue-1122 who are battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.