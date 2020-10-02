UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Responded To 61911 Calls During Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 61911 calls during last month

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 61911 phone calls during September 2020 of which 4899 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 61911 phone calls during September 2020 of which 4899 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Friday, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.30 minutes.

As many as 1002 road accidents, 28 fire-related incidents, and 118 quarrel incidents were reported last month. Total 3083 medical emergencies, 6 incidents of drowning and 659 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in September 2020 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4840 people were rescued in the month, of which 1820 were provided first aid on the spot while 2744 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 184 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 657 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

