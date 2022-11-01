Rescue 1122 Bajaur rescues 385 people during Oct

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) ::The Rescue 1122 Bajaur responded to 396 emergency calls and rescued 385 people during the month of October, said a report on Tuesday.

While sharing the performance report of Rescue 1122 Bajaur during October, District Emergency Officer Bajaur Muhammad Saad Khan said rescue teams received 9,794 calls during the period, out of which 306 were emergency calls.

The calls were related to 32 road accidents, 254 medical emergencies, 11 fights, 4 structures collapse, 1 bomb blast and 1 drowning incident while 21 calls were of other nature. The rescue officials responded in time to these calls, he said, adding that in some cases the injured were provided on-the-spot treatment while others were shifted to hospitals.

Three bodies were also shifted to hospitals during this period.

He said the average responding time of the rescue teams was less than seven minutes, adding in the Bajaur district, five incidents of fire eruption were also reported during October. Those incidents, he assured, were effectively tackled with modern fire-fighting techniques.

Apart from this, he informed that 67 patients were shifted to different hospitals in the district under the Patients Referral Service. Besides, the DEO said, 9 patients were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital from different hospitals in the district.