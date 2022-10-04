Rescue 1122 Bajaur responds to 401 emergencies in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHAAR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) ::Rescue1122 Bajaur Station responded to 401 emergency cases and provided rescue services to 387 persons during the month of September.

The data was revealed in the monthly performance report issued by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mohammad Saad Khan on Tuesday.

According to the report, a total of 9,477 calls were received during the month out of which 401 were emergencies, including 270 medical emergencies, 24 road accidents, three fire eruptions, ten incidents of conflict and 27 other cases.

A total of 387 persons were rescued by shifting them to nearby hospital after providing on spot first-aid facilities.

Similarly, the teams of Rescue1122 Bajaur provided training to 300 employees of different departments and students of school and colleges on basic life support and fire safety.

The DEO said that Rescue1122 would continue serving the masses and all emergency facilities would be provided to the residents of district Bajaur. He urged the people to cooperate with staff of the Rescue1122 and avoid unnecessary calls so that the deserving could timely be facilitated.