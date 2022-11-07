UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Bannu Receives 1417 Irrelevant Calls In One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 provided received 2321 calls during one week among which 1417 were irrelevant while services were provided in 104 emergencies, said spokesman.

During this period, the spokesman said, the control room of the emergency service received a total of 2321 calls, out of which, 104 were emergency calls while 1417 irrelevant and 800 drop calls.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 14 road accidents, 86 medical, two shooting incidents and one was related to fire eruption.

He said that the rescue service also handled referral cases in which two patients were shifted from one hospital to another within the district while five patients were taken out of the district for medical treatment.

