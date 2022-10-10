Rescue 1122 Bannu receives 144 emergency calls

UrduPoint.com

October 10, 2022

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 responded to a total 144 emergencies during the last week, spokesman said.

During this period, he said the control room of the emergency service received a total of 4074 calls, but out of them, 144 were emergency calls and the remaining were either irrelevant or drop calls.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 16 road traffic accidents , 122 medical, one fire eruption and two firing.

He said during these emergencies the Rescue 1122 promptly responded and provided instant services to the people under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim.

He said that the rescue service also handled referral cases in which one patient was shifted from one hospital to another within the district while two patients were taken out of the district for medical treatment.

