Rescue 1122 Bannu Responds To 88 Emergencies In One Week

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Bannu responds to 88 emergencies in one week

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 provided services in 88 emergencies during the last week, says a spokesman.

During this period, he said the control room of the emergency service received a total of 2034 calls, but out of them, 88 were emergency calls and the remaining were either irrelevant or drop calls.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which includes 12 road traffic accidents, 71 medical, two firing incidents and one related to a fire eruption.

He said during these emergencies Rescue 1122 promptly responded and provided instant services to the people under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim.

He said that the rescue service also handled referral cases in which four patients were shifted from one hospital to another within the district while two patients were taken out of the district for medical treatment.

