Rescue 1122 Bannu tackles 158 emergencies in one week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 tackled a total of 158 emergencies while providing first aid and shifting victims to hospitals under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Faheem, said its spokesman.

The spokesman said the rescue service responded to 158 different kinds of emergencies during last week which included 135 medicals, 19 road traffic accidents, one fire eruption and three bullet injury or fight.

He said a total of 2445 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1408 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During this period, the rescue 1122 service also handled referral-related emergencies, in which two patients were shifted within the district while three were taken out of district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments.